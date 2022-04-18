Glen G. Davis, 64

Glen passed away on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at the age of 64 years.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 23, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Mooreton, North Dakota, with interment in the church cemetery.
Blessed be his memory.
Glen C. Davis was born on Sept. 19, 1957, in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was the son of Jim and Dolores (Pellman) Davis. Glen was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth. He received his education in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and was a graduate with the Wahpeton High School class of 1976. He furthered his education at North Dakota State College of Science, receiving an Associate’s Degree in Civil Engineering.
On Sept. 14, 1991, Glen was united in marriage to Pamela Hovland in Mooreton. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Chris and Shaun. Glen and Pamela resided in Hutchinson, Minnesota, since 1988. They shared 30 years of marriage.
Glen began his career in Kansas as a driller for subsurface testing with STS, eventually relocating to their Minneapolis location. The company later transitioned to STS/AECOM. In time, Glen purchased, co-owned and operated STS Enterprises in Maple Plain. He and his partners sold the company to Haugo Geo Technical Services several years ago where Glen worked for the remainder of his life.
Glen was hard working, kind and humble. He enjoyed spending time at the farm, fishing, and hunting. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends. It is so sad that he won’t be here to meet the next two grandkids. He was a good man, husband, grandpa, and dad.
Glen is survived by his wife, Pamela Davis of Hutchinson; mother, Dolores Davis of Mooreton; children, Chris Davis and his wife, Sara of Lafayette, Minnesota, Shaun Davis and his significant other, Leah Brown of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Anna Jo, Addelyn Jo, Wrenly Jo, Clayton Charles, and one baby on the way; siblings, Kenny Davis, Denise Kruse and her husband Richard, Alan Davis, Vicki Morrison and her husband Steve, Brian Davis and his significant other, Jane Moore, Kristi Nordick and her husband, Dean, Sharon Matthys and her husband Joel, and Keith Davis; many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Glen is preceded in death by his father, Jim Davis.
Hantge Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Glen Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.