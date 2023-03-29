Glen Krueger, age 90, of Breckenridge, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Catherine’s South Nursing Home in Fargo, ND. His visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral home, Wahpeton. Burial will be held at a later date in Mitchell Township Cemetery in rural Wolverton, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Glen Theodore Krueger was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Rothsay, MN, to Ted and Frances (Burman) Krueger, along with his twin sister Jean. He grew up and attended country school near Breckenridge and was an active member of 4-H. He went to the agricultural school in Morris and then worked on the family farm with his parents. He enlisted in the army in 1953 and served with the 371st Armored Infantry Battalion as a Track Vehicle Mechanic in Germany. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist 2 in 1956.
Glen married Betty Lou Krump on June 30, 1954. They met at the American Legion Pavilion in Breckenridge while he was home on leave from the Army. Glen came home from the Army January 1956 and they settled on their farm in Mitchell Township where they farmed and raised their seven children: Denielle, Evan, Celene, Tarasia, Quandee, Ryan, and Anicia. In 1997, after over 40 years of living on the farm, Glen and Betty retired and moved to Breckenridge where they built a new house. They were very involved with the Eagles Club in Wahpeton and volunteered in the kitchen for many events. Glen was an Eagles Auxiliary member, serving as Worthy President, as well as other offices. He was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Kent Rod and Gun and a supervisor of Mitchell Township. He was an outstanding Soil and water conservation recipient.
The mechanical skills Glen learned while in the Army came in handy as he had a passion for working on his own vehicles and farm equipment. He was skilled at welding, remodeling and fixing things, a passion he passed on to his children.
Glen enjoyed taking long drives in the countryside, looking at crops and stopping at a small-town cafe for a good sandwich or a slice of pie. Glen and Betty took many out of state trips, often connecting with relatives. He loved to go out to breakfast and visit with friends.
Glen is survived by his seven children, Denielle (Greg) Winskowski of Pennington, Evan (Gregg) Roeder of Moorhead, Celene (Dave) Sedlacek of Baxter, Tarasia (Glen) Baker of Breckenridge, Quandee (John) Laufersweiler of Baxter, Ryan Krueger of Brainerd and Anicia (Dave) Peterson of Pine River; his 10 grandchildren, Heather Winskowski, Dawn (Chris) Eklund, Ayla (Nathan) Kranz, Brooke (Ethan) Barthel, Kyle Roeder, Andrea (Travis) Snyder, Jared Sedlacek, Zachery (fiancé, Clarissa Carey) Knoblauch, Andrew Koering and Jordyn Peterson; nine great-grandchildren, Addeline, Emmy, Wade, Arya, Martin, Levi, Gwen, Kitt and Emma; his sister, Delores (Virlyn) Strander and his many nieces and nephews.
Glen was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Betty; his parents; his infant twin sister Jean, his brother, Loren Krueger, sisters, Audrey (Ernie) Buth and Joan (Merlin) Rolin.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial to the Fargo VA, CDCE 135, 2101 Elm Street N, Fargo, ND 58102, or to a charity of your choice.
