Glen Krueger

Glen Krueger, age 90, of Breckenridge, MN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, at St. Catherine’s South Nursing Home in Fargo, ND. His visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Vertin-Munson Funeral home, Wahpeton. Burial will be held at a later date in Mitchell Township Cemetery in rural Wolverton, MN. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

Glen Theodore Krueger was born on Feb. 8, 1933, in Rothsay, MN, to Ted and Frances (Burman) Krueger, along with his twin sister Jean. He grew up and attended country school near Breckenridge and was an active member of 4-H. He went to the agricultural school in Morris and then worked on the family farm with his parents. He enlisted in the army in 1953 and served with the 371st Armored Infantry Battalion as a Track Vehicle Mechanic in Germany. He was honorably discharged as a Specialist 2 in 1956.

Tags

Load entries