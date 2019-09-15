Glenda Wallace, 72
Glenda Ann (Smith) Wallace, 72, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 31, 2019.
There will be no funeral service held. A celebration of life was held Saturday, Sept. 7 in Wahpeton.
She was born to A.G. and Anna Catherine Smith on April 6, 1947 in Mobile, Alabama. She was raised by her maternal grandparents Eldora and David. Eldora taught her to sew at the age of 12 on a treadle sewing machine. This was a talent that she picked up quickly and used throughout her entire life.
She was united in marriage to Riley L. Wallace.
Glenda was quite artistic and used her talents in many of the jobs that she held. She had a passion for dolls and ran “Lady Scarlette Dolls” in Williams, Minnesota. She also worked as a toy designer for Mattel Toy Company, Applause and Ace Novelty. She helped run the Baudette Florist with her husband and had quite a green thumb. Her family also ran Green Valley Orchard in Wapato, Washington. Later in life she kept busy with auctions and online auction sales. She loved auctions and antiques and passed that love on to her children.
On any given day, you may find Glenda painting eyelashes on a ceramic doll, you may also find her splitting firewood for the evening or building a fairy land to spark the imagination in her children. Glenda enjoyed nothing more than the smiles that would ignite from her selfless acts, such as extravagant holiday feasts for family and friends; working until the rooster crows to finish a daughter’s dress for prom; or baking all night for a birthday.
A few of Glenda’s favorite things were an ice-cold Coca-Cola, splitting a gunny sack of oysters with relatives, playing a mean game of Hell, pulling pranks and new adventures.
She also loved gardening, ceramics, stained glass, baking, building furniture, restoring antiques and antique dolls.
She maintained a strong faith throughout her life and passed that on to her children.
She is survived by her stepfather, Andy Lystad, her three siblings, and her nine children; Catherine, Riley, Amber, Teddy, Sonny, Scarlette, Tove, Candice, and Braedon; three stepchildren, 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eldora and David Lombard, her parents, her husband, Riley, and her special dog Rambo.
