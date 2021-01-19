Glenn Fixen, 98, died in the early morning Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his home on the farm in Ibsen township under the care of CHI hospice surrounded by his loving family.
A public visitation will be held at Galchutt Lutheran Church in Galchutt, North Dakota, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, followed by his funeral service at 1:30 p.m. lead by Pastor Meggie Bjertness. He will be laid to rest at the St. John’s Lutheran cemetery in rural, Galchutt, immediately following the services. A livestream will be available on the funeral home website at www.vertinmunson.com.
Glenn was born on Feb. 14, 1922, to Lewis and Anna (Anderson) Fixen in Dunn County, North Dakota, on the family farm near the Knife River. He attended a one-room school through the 8th grade and graduated from Taylor High School in 1940.
Glenn moved with his parents and brother, Lloyd, in 1941, to a farm near Galchutt, North Dakota. His family was looking for a better farming opportunity after enduring the “dirty thirties.” Glenn farmed in partnership with Lloyd for most of his farming career.
On June 20, 1959, Glenn was united in marriage to Rachel Strand in Abercrombie, North Dakota. To this union they were blessed with a son, David. They were married for 40 years when Rachel passed on Aug. 14, 1999.
In 1977, Glenn and Lloyd and their families had the foresight to divide the farm up and to start farming separately to give the next generation of farmers the best chance to succeed. In retirement, Glenn enjoyed helping on the farm, raising cantaloupe, watermelon, and squash in the garden. He loved nature, especially enjoying the summer evenings sitting on the patio with Rachel. Glenn was a member of Galchutt Lutheran Church, serving many times on the church council.
Glenn is survived by his son, David, of Ibsen Township, North Dakota; sisters-in-law, Shirley Strand of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, and Shirley Strand of Hawley, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Fixen; parents, Lewis and Anna Fixen; brother, Lloyd (Arlis) Fixen; sisters, Ardyce Fixen and Hazel (Bill) O’Neil; and nephew, Billy O’Neil.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson of Wahpeton, North Dakota.
