Glenn Fixen, 98, died in the early morning Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at his home on the farm in Ibsen Township, North Dakota, under the care of CHI Hospice surrounded by his loving family.
A public visitation will be held at Galchutt Lutheran Church in Galchutt, North Dakota, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 followed by his funeral service at 1:30 p.m. lead by Pastor Meggie Bjertness. He will be laid to rest at the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Colfax, North Dakota, immediately following the services. A livestream will be available on the funeral home website at www.vertinmunson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson of Wahpeton, North Dakota.
