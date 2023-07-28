230729-p3-rakow-obit

Glenn Ronald Rakow, 88, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.

A time for visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, August 10, 2023, at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. A memorial service will then begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ale Tulu officiating.

Tags

Load entries