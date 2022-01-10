Gloria A. (Christy) Thompson, 58

March 11, 1963 – January 4, 2022

Gloria Anne Thompson was born at the U.S. Army Hospital in Heidelberg, Germany on March 11, 1963, the daughter of Peter and Kaethe “Kitty” (Klein) Christy. Gloria graduated from Buhl High School in 1981. After high school, she worked as a CNA in Hibbing, Minnesota, and in the following years she worked numerous retail jobs.

In 2005, she left her job as assistant manager at Pamida in Wahpeton, North Dakota, due to her COPD diagnosis. Gloria then spent the next few years back home on the Iron Range before relocating to Bemidji.

After a hard-fought battle with COPD and a recent diagnosis of dementia, Gloria passed away under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley in the Thomas House in Perham, Minnesota, at the age of 58.

Surviving Gloria are her four children: Victoria (Korth) Gamble, Jamie Thompson, Andrew Thompson, and Joshua Krump; her siblings Susanne Massi, Rodney Christy, and Peter Christy Jr.; her grandchildren Preston and Charles; dear friend Nellie Palmer; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Gloria in death were her parents and her great niece Jasmine Parson.

A graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia, Minnesota, in the spring of 2022.

Schoeneberger Funeral & Cremation Service, Perham, is entrusted with arrangements.

