Gloria D. Wateland, 97, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, was called Home to Heaven under the wonderful care of St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, on Monday, August 2, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Breckenridge Lutheran Church, Breckenridge, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating. Burial will be held in Fairview Memorial Gardens, Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Gloria was born Sept. 25, 1923, on the farm near Campbell, Minnesota, the daughter of Benjamin and Ida (Donnan) Loeks. She attended school in Campbell through her freshman year, then completed high school in Breckenridge, graduating in 1942. Gloria worked in Breckenridge at the bakery and was also a cook at Carl’s Steakhouse.
On June 19, 1946, Gloria married Jervis Wateland in Campbell. Their son, Bruce Allen, was born on Dec. 5, 1952. The family lived on a farm near Galchutt, North Dakota, prior to purchasing their farm near Doran, Minnesota. They farmed together in Wilkin County for 42 years. Gloria was a member of Breckenridge Lutheran Church and the East Brandrup Homemakers Club.
At the age of 22, Bruce was involved in a motor vehicle accident leaving him permanently disabled. After several years of therapy in Fargo, North Dakota, he moved back home under the care of Gloria and Jervis. The three of them worked together as a team on the farm, tending to their many farm animals and crops.
Always with a sunny disposition, Gloria loved the outdoors and farm life and was not afraid to work hard and get dirty. She had a large vegetable garden and drove tractors and trucks working right alongside the men. Gloria loved gatherings with the Loeks and Wateland relatives and neighbors and friends. Birthdays were always a big event!
Jervis preceded her in death on April 13, 1998. Gloria and Bruce continued living on the farm by Doran for five years before Gloria sold the farm and they moved to an apartment in Wahpeton. They enjoyed going for rides together, picking up hamburgers from McDonalds, and eating them while watching the ducks at Chahinkapa Park. They lived in Wahpeton for 10 years before Gloria was no longer able to care for Bruce. He entered St Francis Home in October 2012 and Gloria moved to Appletree Court in Breckenridge. She visited Bruce at the home almost daily and enjoyed her new life at Appletree Court where she made many new friends.
Gloria moved to St. Francis Home in February 2019, when she was no longer able to live independently. She was able to see Bruce often. They enjoyed playing cards and watched many Twins and Vikings games together. Bruce passed away on April 26, 2020, at the age of 67. Gloria continued receiving the wonderful care of the staff at St. Francis Home until the time of her passing.
Gloria is survived by two sisters: Binnie Strom and Clarabell Johnson; a brother Idell Loeks, and a sister-in-law, Dorathy Loeks; Jervis’ sisters, Lois and Donna; Her dear friends, Shirley and Raymond Ellingson, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Ida Loeks; her husband, Jervis; her son, Bruce; her brothers, Wildy (Delight) Loeks, Bernard (Marceen) Loeks and Toby Loeks; and Jervis’ siblings: Glenn, Wallace, Kermit, Gloria, Betty and Ruth.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
