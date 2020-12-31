Gloria M. (Swanson) Reese, 89, of Billings, Montana, died Dec. 4, 2020 at the Morningstar Retirement Center.
Gloria was born Oct. 30, 1931 in Fairmount, North Dakota, to Harley R. and Mabel A. (Martinson) Swanson.
Gloria was the oldest of three siblings. Gloria graduated from Fairmount High School in 1949.
She married Myron (Bud) G. Reese on June 8, 1951 in Fairmount, North Dakota.
Gloria helped with bookkeeping duties at several Farmers Union stations her husband managed (Embden, North Dakota and Oakes, North Dakota).
Gloria also helped raise three children – Wayne (Sandra) Reese of Laurel, Montana; Wanda (Rick) Hall of Oxbow, North Dakota; and Dean (Rhonda) Reese of Bismarck, North Dakota. She had seven grandchildren – Jennifer (Dale) Sitzman, Park City, Montana; Tricia (Keith) O’Neil, Laurel, Montana; Michael Reese (deceased), Nicole Hall, Taos, New Mexico; Erin Hall, Denver, Colorado; Brady (Jackie) Reese, Harker Heights, Texas; and Morgan Reese, Bismarck, North Dakota. Gloria had six great grandchildren – Ashley, Abby and Aaron Sitzman, Park City, Montana; Michael O’Neil, Laurel, Montana; and Caryn and Logan Reese, Harker Heights, Texas.
Gloria is survived by her son Wayne (Sandra) Reese, Laurel, Montana; daughter Wanda (Rick) Hall, Oxbow, North Dakota; son Dean (Rhonda) Reese, Bismarck, ND, six grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Gloria was preceded in death by her husband Myron (Bud) G. Reese, her parents Harley R. and Mabel A. Swanson, brothers Harley R. Swanson Jr. and Thomas Swanson and grandson Michael Reese.
Funeral service is pending and will be held later depending on coronavirus protocol.
