Gloria Pazdernik, 79

Gloria Pazdernik, 79, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton, North Dakota. Pastor Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery, Fairmount, North Dakota.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

