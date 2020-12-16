Glorya “Glor” J. (VanDriel) Stockinger, 66

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell, Minnesota, for Glorya “Glor” J. Stockinger, 66, who passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at her home in Sartell.
Pastor Isaac Gould will officiate and burial will be at a later date at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Sunday at the church.
Glorya was born Feb. 5, 1954 in Mora, Minnesota, to Arthur and Rosena (Schreur) VanDriel. She married Douglas Stockinger on Feb. 25, 1977 at Ogilvie Christian Reformed Church in Ogilvie, Minnesota. Together they lived in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Wahpeton, North Dakota, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and moved to Sartell in 2000.
Glor was a homemaker all of her life. She attended Riverside Evangelical Church in Sartell, was involved in North Dakota Association of the Blind, and was a group leader for College and Career Group in Breckenridge. Glor enjoyed spending time with her family, bike rides, going on vacations, especially to Duluth, cooking, baking, singing, and speaking to groups about blindness. She was very personable, easy to talk to, cared for others, and always lit up the room with her smile and happiness. Most importantly, she was a strong fighter, had a brave soul, and had the light of Jesus in her heart.
Survivors include her husband, Doug of Sartell, Minnesota; daughter, Amy (Brian) Muckey of Moorhead, Minnesota; mother, Rosena VanDriel of Milaca, Minnesota; sisters and brothers, Lynda (Wayne) Gergen of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Ken (Geri) VanDriel of Milaca, Minnesota, Arty (Ron) Heins of Ogilvie, Minnesota, Deb (Dave) Bennyhoff of Mound, Minnesota, Doug (Susan) VanDriel of Kansas, and Mike (Martha) VanDriel of Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.
Glor was preceded in death by her father, Art; and niece, Tricia VanDriel.
Glorya will experience eternity with 20/20 vision.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.
www.williamsdingmann.com
