Grace Affield, 100 passed away peacefully at home in Puyallup, Washington, July 26, 2021.
A graveside service will be at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge, Minnesota, held at 2 p.m. Sept.11, 2021, officiated by Rev. Ross Fritz, Grace Lutheran Church.
Final arrangement by Sumner Voiles Funeral Home, Sumner, Washington, and Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all memorials be made to the Breckenridge Senior Center, Breckenridge
She was born Feb. 11, 1921, to Paul and Lavina (Van Wechel) Buth near Wolverton, Minnesota. She was one of six children.
She was married to Helmuth "Beans" Affield on April 9, 1944. at Christ Lutheran Church, Wolverton, where they were both baptized and confirmed. They had two children, Wallace and Kala. They worked the family farm near Kent, Minnesota, until retiring in 1975 and moving to Breckenridge.
They wintered at the All American Park in Edinberg, Texas, where they enjoyed activities with a large circle of family and friends. In 2010 she moved to Puyallup, Washington, to be with her daughter.
Grace enjoyed all kinds of card games, crafts, dancing, and visiting family and friends. She was an active and faithful member of Christ Lutheran Church, Wolverton, and Grace Lutheran Church, Breckenridge.
She is survived by her son, Wallace (Patti) Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and daughter, Kala (Ronald) Kernott, Puyallup. She was preceded in death by her husband, Helmuth "Beans" Affield, daughter-in-law, Patti (Anderson) Affield, and son-in-law, Ronald Kernott.
