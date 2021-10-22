Grace I. Andel, 101, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, followed by her 5 p.m. prayer service at Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at Breckenridge Lutheran Church in Breckenridge. Pastor Ale Tulu and Rene Hasbargen will officiate the service.
Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to CHI Health at Home of Breckenridge.
Grace Irene Raeder was born on April 16, 1920, in Webster, South Dakota, the daughter of Edwin and Myrtle (Pies) Raeder. She attended schools in Webster and Butler, South Dakota, and finished ninth grade in Roslin, South Dakota. Those classrooms held fond memories. One classmate, Myron Floren, who played the accordion for the “Lawrence Welk Show” ran into Grace, after decades, and he remembered her!
At the age of 15, her family moved from Roslin to Campbell, Minnesota, in a horse-covered wagon. She then moved to Doran, Minnesota, where she worked for a lady and did housework and various other jobs. She was there to take care of the babies, too. At the age of 17, she went to work for the Bill Fredericks family by Foxhome, Minnesota. She also cleaned, cooked, and did housework from 5 in the morning till 9 p.m. She did this for one year.
She dated her husband-to-be, Fred Andel, for three years. They were united in marriage on Nov. 19, 1940, in Meadows Township, Minnesota, and the reception was at her mom and dad’s house in Wahpeton. They wrapped up their special day with a wedding dance in Foxhome. They stayed with her husband’s brother for six months in Everdell, Minnesota. After this, they farmed on Grandpa Andel’s farm in Nielsen Township, Minnesota, for about three years. They then bought 80 acres of land and farmed the land for six years.
In 1952, the couple moved to Breckenridge at Fourth Street South from 1952 until 1953. During that time, she worked for Swifts. In 1954, Grace started working for many families doing the housework, painting, cleaning, and ironing until 1973. During her 19 years of doing this, she worked for the Ray Giddings family, Dr. Kippen’s family, Don Foster’s family, Frank’s family, and the Korbel family.
For 43 years, she worked for the Joe Vertin family. She and they loved each other and became not only a house cleaning lady but became best of friends. Over the years, Kathleen would often fondly say, “me and thee,” when referring to themselves. Mom always said, “You can’t beat Kathleen Vertin. We are both saints, or at least we thought we were!”
In 1958, Grace and Fred moved their family to Ninth Street North in Breckenridge and resided there ever since. Grace worked at the Breckenridge Middle School from 1973-1992. She also subbed at the high school and St. Mary’s School from 1972-2004. She retired finally at 84 years old. As her children, we think that after 69 years of work, she was entitled to start enjoying herself! But she loved working at the schools and thought she retired too early.
In 1977, Grace started camping at South Turtle Lake. She bought her own camper in 1996. When her sight was better, she loved to knit and crochet. She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary, a lifetime member of the Vets Club, and active with the Breckenridge Senior Center. Grace loved working with the women at Breckenridge Lutheran Church (where she was the oldest member of the congregation) – quilting and socializing. She loved to travel and visit relatives and friends. She would follow our band wherever we played as her husband, Fred, played the accordion. She loved to listen to the Breckenridge basketball games. When we would call, she would give us the details. She, years ago, should have been given an award for the longest-running fan of the basketball games in Breckenridge.
Grace came from little, but she accomplished so much and became so much! She was a very loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a lady who not only had a great faith but lived it. She believed in her loving savior, Jesus Christ. She instilled in her children kindness, a strong work ethic, and to be decent to others. She had many friends and was a great friend.
The family would like to thank the special friends for always being there and helping in many ways. Especially Pastor Mark Manning for his visits and mentoring.
She is survived by her children, Doris (Clark Johnson) Andel, of Breckenridge, Phyllis (Vern) Ehlers, of St. Cloud, and Larry (Margie) Andel, of Foley, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren, Greg Andel, Kim McConnel, Rachelle (Dean Hayes) Andel, Jodi Andel-Burrell, Jason (Melissa) Ehlers, Gina Ehlers, Ryan Andel, Brady (Jill) Andel, Corey Andel, and Tyler Andel (Katrina) Andel; 18 great-grandchildren she loved and cherished; and several other caring family members and friends.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred; sons, Gerald Andel and Dale Andel; great-granddaughter in infancy, Layla Ehlers; six Raeder brothers, Walt, Art, Bob, Don, Maurice, and Duane; and two sisters, Viola Schreiber and Elizabeth Reed.
Obituary Submitted by Grace’s Amazing Family
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin & Sons Funeral Home.
