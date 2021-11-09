Grace T. (Smestad) Schaefer, 66, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away suddenly Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Twin Town Villa.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, with a prayer service beginning at 6 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home. Rene Hasbargen will be officiating the service. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Grace Tula Smestad was born on Oct. 22, 1955, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Carl and Bernice (Kvamme) Smestad. She grew up there and attended Wahpeton Senior High School. She furthered her education at North Dakota State College of Science, achieving her secretarial science degree in the early 1970s. Throughout her life she worked as a secretary for the Wahpeton Police Department, University of North Dakota — Grand Forks, and Bismarck Police Department. In 1985, Grace retired on disability after she discovered she had a very rare form of cancer.
Grace had two daughters, Shannon and Stefanie, and they were the light of her life. She loved spending time with them and her grandchildren. Grace also enjoyed crafts, painting ceramics, making cards, crosswords, all kinds of music, and reading.
Her creativity and gentle spirit will forever be missed by her daughters, Shannon (Ed) Schaefer and Stefanie (Patrick) Birnbaum; grandchildren, Adara Gebro, Zach (Dani Neu) Gebro, Mason Schaefer, Abbigael Krump, and Charles Krump; siblings, Carolyn (Terry) Flom, Randy Smestad, and Paul Smestad.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Bernice Smestad; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Smestad.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
