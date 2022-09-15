Grace Wallis, 96, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Essentia Health Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota, following a difficult surgery.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. John's Church in Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow lunch at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.
Grace Ann Meyer was born Dec. 21, 1925, at St. Mary’s Hospital, Wahpeton, to Nicholas and Regina Meyer of Wahpeton. She was the last surviving family member of six brothers and a sister; Gerald, Warren, Irving, Mary Ann, Lawrence, William and George Meyer.
Grace graduated from Wahpeton High School in the spring of 1943. She graduated from North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton and started working at Otter Tail Power in Wahpeton. She retired after a long career at the Richland County Register of Deeds in Wahpeton.
Grace played French horn in grade and high school as well as with the Wahpeton City Band during public events. Music and her artistic abilities filled her life as it did with all of her siblings.
Grace met her husband Dale Wallis who had known her father, Nicholas, musically prior to meeting Grace. On March 26, 1951, they married in a small ceremony on an Easter Monday. Of their many activities, they enjoyed spending time with friends and neighbors Square and Round Dancing in the Wahpeton area. Dale passed away in August 2008, at the age of 86.
Grace lived a long and full life in Wahpeton where she was an outstanding cook and baker, and passed down a large collection of her favorite recipes. She was also known to carry on conversations with complete strangers about her cooking and family members with both parties ending in laughter and smiles.
Grace is survived by her three sons; David, Paul (Deb), Mark and two grandchildren Michael and Matthew Wallis.
Grace was a lifelong member of St. John’s Church, with her last days spent at the Leach Home in Wahpeton and was well known for her smile.
The Wallis family would like sincerely thank the staff at The Leach Home of Wahpeton for their outstanding care and dedication to Grace and their residents.
Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorials be made to The Leach Home of Wahpeton or the charity of their choice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.