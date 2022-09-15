Grace Wallis, 96

Grace Wallis, 96, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at Essentia Health Hospital, Fargo, North Dakota, following a difficult surgery. 

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. John's Church in Wahpeton, with visitation one hour prior.  Burial to follow lunch at Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton.

