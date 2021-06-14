Greg D. Schneider, 55

Greg D. Schneider, died on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Perryville, Missouri, at the age of 55 years old.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at the Lake Community Church in Alexandria, Minnesota. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on Greg’s obituary page on the Anderson Funeral Home website.
A visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Anderson Funeral Home and also for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.
Interment will be in Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria.
Gregory Dean Schneider, the son of Gerald and Bonnie (Berg) Schneider, was born on April 18, 1966, in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
Greg graduated from Breckenridge High School in the class of 1984. He then attended Alexandria Technical College and enrolled in the Restaurant and Hospitality program.
While working at a Perkins in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, Greg met the love of his life, Chris Selinsky. After dating for about 1 ½ years, they were united in marriage on May 20, 1989, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church in Bloomington, Minnesota. Together they lived in Fargo, North Dakota, Plymouth, and then Bloomington for 22 years where they raised their two children: Kayla and Justin. Greg worked hard all his life. He worked for various companies doing numerous jobs until he found his “Dream Job” of driving truck all around the United States for Foltz trucking. Greg was known to say, “I get paid to travel.” In 2017, Greg and Chris sold their home in Bloomington and bought a house in Alexandria and a new semi-truck. Greg was able to fulfill another dream driving his own truck.
Some of Greg’s hobbies included: four-wheeling, fishing, going to the races, and listening to music. He enjoyed hanging out with his neighbors, making people laugh with his great sense of humor, quick wit, and free spirit. Family was very important to Greg. He loved his wife, unconditionally, he was proud of his children, and was a good son who talked to his parents regularly. Some fond memories of Greg will be his “going for a drive” and his strong faith in God. One of Greg’s favorite bible verses was John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” Therefore, Greg always said, he was not afraid to die, because he knew he would someday meet his maker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Chris Schneider of Alexandria; daughter, Kayla Schneider of Vail, Colorado; son, Justin (Catelyn) Schneider of Alexandria; parents, Gerald (G.B.) and Bonnie Schneider of Breckenridge; brother, Selvan (Sue) Schneider of Bismarck, North Dakota; niece, Veronica Schneider of Bismarck; mother-in-law, Cheryl Selinsky of Princeton; father-in-law, Gary (Susan) Selinsky of Zimmerman; sisters-in-law, Candi (Dewey) Motzko of Hackensack and Caryn (Dean) Schmit of Zimmerman; brother-in-law, Curt (Sheila) Selinsky of Princeton; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory, www.andersonfuneral.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.