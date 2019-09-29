Greg D. Voss, 61, Rosholt, South Dakota, passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in his home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rosholt with Father Gregg Frankman officiating. Music will be provided by organist Lana Sand and vocalist Sadie Voss.
Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Rosholt. Honorary pallbearers will be the original Red River Valley Railroad crew. Active pallbearers will be Curtis Voss, Brian Voss, Ryan Voss, Derek Davis, Casey Loosmore, Ethan Smith, Rick Foltz, and Darcy Englund.
Gregory Dale Voss was born on Nov. 22, 1957, to Dale and Marlys (Jastram) Voss in Breckenridge, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Rosholt. Greg attended Rosholt Public Schools, graduating in 1976. He attended Jamestown College on a football scholarship.
Greg worked for farmers in the Rosholt area baling, spraying and picking rock prior to beginning his career with the railroad industry. He worked for Soo Line until July of 1987 when he began working for Red River Valley and Western Railroad. He started in the yard working his way up the ranks to his current position as Assistant Manager of Transportation Operations.
Greg enjoyed sports from T-ball to professional sports. He was an avid fan of Rosholt High School sports, enjoying football from the sidelines as a member of the chain gang and as an announcer. Greg enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. Riding motorcycle was also a favorite pastime. He joined his friends on rides, both near and far. Greg had a quick wit and enjoyed finding and sending humorous greeting cards to those he loved. These cards were frequent, often unexpected, and met with great anticipation.
Time with his family was always a priority for Greg. With each added niece or nephew his joy grew. The kids were naturally drawn to Greg as a best friend and instigator of fun. His love of and competitive nature with table games with family is a cherished memory. Greg showed an admirable devotion to his parents throughout their lives, assisting them with day-to-day tasks and enjoying many meals and games of Cribbage.
He was a cherished brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend and coworker who will be greatly missed.
Left to mourn are his siblings, Gail Voss of St. Paul, Minnesota, Glenn (Mary Ann) Voss of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Mark (Holly) Voss of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Laurie Sanders of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, and Lisa (Ron) Kaenel of Willmar, Minnesota; nine nieces and nephews, Sadie, Curtis, Brian (Ashley), April (Eric), Ryan, Joe (Ashley), Megan (Tommy), Mary (Derek) and Lexie; five great nieces and nephews, Landon, Ava, Miller, Boone and Adaliah; aunts, Arlene Ellingson and Karen (LeRoy) Edlund; and special extended family, Casey, Jen, Isaac, Mya and Laiken Loosmore.
Greeting him in heaven are his parents, Dale and Marlys Voss.
Arrangements entrusted to Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, South Dakota.
