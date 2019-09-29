Greg D. Voss, 61, Rosholt, South Dakota, died Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in his home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at the Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Rosholt.

Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Rosholt. 

Eggers Funeral Home, Rosholt, is entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Load entries