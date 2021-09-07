Greg Roach, 61, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge. Visitation was held from 12-2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by the 2 p.m. funeral service at the funeral home. Father Joseph Backowski officiated the service. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
A livestream of the funeral service will be available on his obituary page at www.josephvertinandsons.com, and a recording of the service will be uploaded after it’s completed.
Greg was welcomed into the world with his twin brother, Gary, on April 23, 1960, in Breckenridge, to Greeley and Lois (Kegley) Roach. Greg grew up in Brushvale, Minnesota, and attended District 2536 Country School through the fifth grade before graduating from Breckenridge High School. During his high school years, Greg was active in sports, especially tennis.
Greg had a strong work ethic. He started working at the Wahpeton Daily News after graduation but quickly was called to fulfill his love of farming. Greg worked seasonally for Blaufuss Farms and Wil-Rich, Wahpeton. His passion for farming became a reality when he went to work full time for Blaufuss Farms and he never looked back. Greg was more than an employee and took great pride in all that he could contribute to the farming operation. When the farm wasn’t calling his name, he stayed busy removing snow.
In 1990 Greg was married to Coral Hiedeman in Campbell, Minnesota, and became a stepfather to her four children, Mindy, Sandy, Todd, and Ty. They later divorced.
Greg did find time to have some fun, he balanced work with fishing trips to Canada, Sunday golf adventures with friends and city league basketball. With his quick wit and rolodex full of jokes and funny stories, Greg was easy to get along with and loved meeting and making new friends at Casey’s Bar. Greg was an avid sports fan, he followed the Breckenridge Cowboys, Minnesota Twins, and enjoyed attending North Star hockey games. Its possible years of working on the farm created a deep appreciation for the weather- or just his love for rain, but Greg always treasured a good thunderstorm.
Greg will be forever missed by his siblings, Diane (Jay) Fenske, Jean Robbins, Gary Roach, and Gail (Chuck) Campbell; many nieces and nephews; the farm family, Mark and Peggy Blaufuss, Kathy and Keith Kutter, Christie and Lars Bergmann, and the rest of the Blaufuss family; and every friend at Casey’s Bar in Breckenridge.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Greeley & Lois Roach; sister, Karen Wagner; nephew, Nathan Anderson; and farm family, Jim, Jackie, and Mike Blaufuss.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.