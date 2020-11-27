Gregg Leroy Brooks, 56, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at his residence in Breckenridge. No services are planned.

Condolences to the family may be left at www.JosephVertinandSons.com where his care has been entrusted.

