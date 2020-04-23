Gregory A. Herding, 91, Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Private family services will be Saturday, April 25, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton with Father Dale Lagodinski officiating. The service will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/wahpetoncatholic/.
There will be a public funeral service at a later date.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt, South Dakota. Friends and family are welcome to attend the burial service as long as they stay in their vehicles and social distancing is observed.
Military honors will be provided by the Read Veflin American Legion Post 180 of New Effington, South Dakota.
Gregory August Herding was born May 25, 1928, to Anton, Sr., and Elizabeth (Biewer) Herding in Greendale Township, Richland County, North Dakota. He attended country school through the eighth grade at Greendale #4. After finishing school, Gregory farmed with his dad and brothers.
On March 30, 1951, Gregory was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Germany and fulfilled a dream of seeing the Tulip Festival in Holland. After his honorable discharge on March 21, 1953, Gregory returned to the family farm.
On June 11, 1963, Gregory married Mary Lou Leavitt at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Hankinson. They made their home near New Effington, South Dakota, before moving back to the Hankinson area and taking over her family farm. Gregory and Mary Lou retired from farming in 1997. In 2011, they moved to a new home in Wahpeton. Mary Lou passed away Aug. 1, 2013. Gregory made his home in St. Catherine’s Living Center in 2018.
Gregory was a member of the Read Veflin American Legion Post 180 of New Effington and the Eberhard American Legion Post 88 of Hankinson. He was also a Greendale Township officer for many years.
Gregory’s hobbies included hunting, fishing and watching wildlife. He also enjoyed bowling and reading farming and hunting magazines.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle (John) Dahlman of Rosholt; a son, Brian (Diane) Herding of West Fargo; three grandchildren; and a brother, Philip (Agatha) Herding of Hankinson.
Gregory was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Mary Lou; infant son, Steven; a young daughter, Melinda; parents, Anton Sr. and Elizabeth; three sisters; and four brothers.
Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
