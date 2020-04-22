Gregory A. Herding, 91
Gregory A. Herding, 91, Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Hankinson, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Catherine’s Living Center in Wahpeton.
Private family services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 25 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton.
There will be a public funeral at a later date.
Burial will be at 1 p.m. in the St. Nicholas Cemetery, rural Rosholt, South Dakota. Friends and family are welcome to attend the burial service as long as they stay in their vehicles and social distancing is observed.
Military honors will be provided by the Read Veflin American Legion Post 180 of New Effington, South Dakota.
The Eggers Funeral Home in Rosholt, South Dakota, is in charge of the arrangements.
