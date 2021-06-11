Gregory Dean Schneider, 55, of Alexandria, Minnesota, formerly of Breckenridge, Minnesota, died Wednesday, June 9, in the Perry County Memorial Hospital in Perryville, Missouri. 

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Lake Community Church in Alexandria. 

A visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at the Anderson Funeral Home and also for one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. 

Interment will be in Kinkead Cemetery in Alexandria.

Arrangements are with the Anderson Funeral Home in Alexandria.

