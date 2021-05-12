Gregory William Sand passed away at his home in rural Oriska, North Dakota on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Memorial services for Mr. Sand will be announced at a later date.
Gregory W. Sand, son of Lowell Sand and Alice (Heckman) Sand was born on Aug. 1, 1965, in Valley City. He attended school in Valley City, North Dakota, and spent many years living on his family farm. Mr. Sand spent his early adult years in Fargo, North Dakota, before moving to Jacksonville, Florida. Greg purchased a home in Tampa, Florida, where he enjoyed fishing and spending time with friends. Greg made his way back to North Dakota and spent time in Valley City and Wahpeton before settling with his fiancé in Oriska.
He was a jack of all trades, but most enjoyed working on cars. Greg loved fishing and camping. He took long drives, looking at nature. His favorite times were spent around the bonfire hanging out and talking with Char.
Greg is survived by his fiancé, Char Lindemann, Oriska; mother, Alice Sand, Wahpeton, North Dakota; two brothers, Lon Sand, Marietta, Georgia and Tim Sand, Crystal River, Florida; two nieces, Jodi Sand, Wahpeton, and Ashley (Deshaun) Graves, Wahpeton; a nephew, Bryan Sand, Bismarck, North Dakota; several cousins, aunts, and great-nieces and great-nephews. He also leaves six children that he treated as his own and his special grandkids.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Lowell Sand; a brother, Terry Sand; and his grandparents, Roy and Blanche (Haarsager) Sand and William and Emily (Rietze) Heckman.
The Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting the family with arrangements. An online guestbook is available at www.lerudschuldt.com.
