Gregory Scott Stephens, 57

Gregory Scott Stephens, age 57, of Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with his wife, brother-in-law, sisters and mother by his side after a two-year battle with leukemia.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Herman United Methodist Church in Herman, Minnesota, with Rev. Heather E. Klason officiating. Special Music will be provided by Floyd Althoff.
Visitation will be Friday, May 14, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the Herman United Methodist Church and continue one hour prior to service time at the church Saturday morning.
Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, rural Herman. Pallbearers will be Eric Carlson, Michael Austvold, Paul Probst, Jeff Kasel, Dale Althoff and Tyler Montonye. Honorary Pallbearers will be Greg's nieces and nephews.
Gregory Scott Stephens was born in Morris, Minnesota, on June 21, 1963, to Karen and Robert Stephens. He was baptized in Chokio Methodist Church and confirmed at the Herman United Methodist Church. Greg graduated from Herman High School in 1982. In 1984, his oldest daughter, Ashley, was born. Greg worked with his dad Bob until 1989, when he went to the Twin Cities as an apprentice under Tim Hurlbut. He became an electrician and worked for City View Electric and Gopher Electric.
Greg married Patricia Althoff on Dec. 2, 2000. Together they made their home in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and had two daughters; Sara in 2002 and Jennifer in 2004.
Greg loved playing cards and games, camping, fishing, spending time with family and always being available when someone needed help.
Greg is survived by his wife Patricia of Brooklyn Center, MN; three daughters: Ashley (Curt) Kerzman of Herman, MN; and Sara and Jennifer Stephens of Brooklyn Center; mother Karen Stephens of Herman; granddaughters: Kimberly and Kelsey Kerzman of Herman; two sisters: Virginia Itzen of Herman; and Heather Montonye of Baxter, MN; sister-in-law Sandra (Stewart) Denis of Bismarck, ND; brothers-in-law: Dale (Cindie) Althoff of Mooreton, ND; and Terry (Sara) Althoff of Apple Valley, MN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his father Robert; brother Charles; sister Brooke Drinkwitz; and his grandparents.
To sign the online guestbook, watch the video tribute, service recording or livestream, visit www.bainbridgefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.