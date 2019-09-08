Gustavo Perez, 61

Gustavo Perez, 61, of Fairmount, North Dakota, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 in his home.

Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Burial will be held in Fairmount Cemetery, Fairmount, North Dakota.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

