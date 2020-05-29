Gwendolyn A. Bartelson, 86

Gwendolyn A. Bartelson, 86, Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly Parshall, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home in Breckenridge.

Services will be held at a later date in New Town, North Dakota.

Condolences may be posted on the funeral home website or sent to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, PO Box 6, Wahpeton, ND 58074.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gwendolyn Bartelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries