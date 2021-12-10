Harlan Herbert Goerger, 70, a longtime resident of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at Sanford Medical Center following complications from a difficult battle with COVID-19. For those who knew him, Thanksgiving will forever have a new meaning as his family and friends pause to fondly remember him and how thankful they are to have had Harlan in their lives.
In keeping with Harlan’s vibrant and vivacious personality, the family would like to invite friends and relatives to join family in a Celebration of Life from 5-11 p.m. April 9, 2022, at the Fargo Air Museum. He will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Mantador, North Dakota.
Harlan was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on March 27, 1951, to Herbert and Mary (Lingen) Goerger. The sixth of their nine children, Harlan grew up in a love-filled house on the family farm, where he learned to cherish those around him and work hard for what he had — values that he instilled in his own children and grandchildren, and quickly imbued in all of the clients who sought his expertise in growing their businesses.
Harlan attended Mantador Public School, then graduated in 1969 from St. Francis Academy, Hankinson, North Dakota, for his primary and secondary education, after which he earned his associate’s degree in arts and bachelor’s of science in automotive technology from North Dakota State College of Science. His passion for art and cars is evident in all three of his children’s success in their endeavors.
Harlan was united in marriage to Joyce Ketterling and became the father of Nichole and Pat on June 12, 1976, in Fargo, North Dakota. Their union was blessed by another child, Elyzabeth (Beth) in 1979, and they lived on the Goerger family farm until Joyce’s sudden passing on Aug. 9, 1980. He never again found anyone as precious as Joyce in the 41 years preceding their reunion in death.
Many will remember Harlan as an associate and an irreplaceable coach in growing their business. Indeed he was, having written several books and mentored countless thriving business owners in continuing their success. Throughout Harlan’s illustrious career as a savvy businessman and consultant, he oversaw the growth of Goerger Seed and Supply Company, and the immeasurable growth in companies that consulted with his firm, CEO solutions. Others will remember the Hot Rod enthusiast; building bikes, Hot Rods and restoring collector cars. Still others might remember the staunch patriot with a profound love for his country and deep knowledge of current events. But to Harlan, the two titles that mattered most were “Dad” and “Grandpa,” and his glow of pride in his family never flickered for even a moment. His deep Christian faith and love for Nichole, Pat and Beth was always at the forefront of his 41 years as a dedicated single parent.
Harlan was an active member of his community in religious, professional, social and political organizations, often taking on leadership roles within them. His many memberships included: the SBRx business group, The 100 Business Group, Stewardship Committee (Board President), Bible Study (Leader/Developer), North Dakota Street Rod Association, Minnesota Street Rod Association, District Committee for the Republican Party (District Chair) and the American Racing Association. When not engaged in his myriad responsibilities through these organizations, he could be found working on automotive restoration projects, including Beth’s MG, his father’s 1972 pickup, and, more recently, his Harley Davidson trike. Aside from his family and his hobbies, Harlan found the most pleasure in telling the truth, speed, adrenaline, problem solving, innovation and standing out.
Harlan was preceded in death by his father and mother, Herbert and Mary Goerger, his brother, Neal, two brothers-in-law, Ronald (Carmen) Swanson and Gerard (Marge) Lenzen and his beloved wife, Joyce.
Harlan is survived by his three children, Nichole (Jeff) Goerger of Bloomington, Minnesota; Pat (Tamara) Huesers of St Joseph, Minnesota; Elyzabeth (Shamus) Goerger of Hawley, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, Alexander Schatt, Rebecca (Tanner) Petersen, MacKenzie Huesers, Abigail Huesers, Sydney Wendt, Brian Wendt, and Sebastian Goerger Wendt; three great-grandchildren, Lillian and Evelyn Petersen and Timothy Wendt; and seven siblings, Carmen Swanson, Rose Marie (Gene) Werner, Jeanne Goerger, Paulette (Ralph) Friday, Terry (Carolyn) Goerger, Lynn (Jan Friedrich) Goerger, and Marge Lenzen, and over 50 nieces and nephews.
As we reflect on Harlan’s life and legacy, let us think of one of his favorite phrases: “As only you can do, make it a good one.” In every facet of Harlan’s life, he made it a good one, as only he could have done. He leaves behind him a legacy of successful businesses, a family that will miss him, and a void that will never be filled. May he now rest in peace with Joyce and continue to be a beacon of light for all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial donations in memory of Harlan to Fix it Forward Ministry, which provides free cars and repairs to in-need members of the Fargo-Moorhead community. Donations can be made at fixitforwardministry.com.
