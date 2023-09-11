230912-p3-Ford-obit

Harold Ford, 88, of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo with family by his side. Services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September, 14, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Gordon Lee will officiate.

Harold was born on November 24, 1934, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Robert and Pearl (Peterson) Ford. He grew up in rural Mooreton, North Dakota, attended school at Barney Township, and Wyndmere Public School.

Tags

Load entries