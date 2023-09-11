Harold Ford, 88, of Mooreton, North Dakota, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo with family by his side. Services are set for 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September, 14, 2023, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Gordon Lee will officiate.
Harold was born on November 24, 1934, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to Robert and Pearl (Peterson) Ford. He grew up in rural Mooreton, North Dakota, attended school at Barney Township, and Wyndmere Public School.
In 1954, Harold enlisted in the United States Army. He was stationed for 6 months at Fort Leonard, in Wood, Missouri, then at Fort Knox, Kentucky. During that time, Harold served our country in the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1956.
On March 30, 1958, he was united in marriage to Mavis Schnabel in Aberdeen, SD. The couple would come back to Mooreton to make their home on the family farm. They were blessed with four children, Rick, Randy, Renae, and Rachelle. Harold would continue to do what was in his blood, which was farming. He also served on the Red River Telephone Board for many years. Harold was very active within his church and community.
Harold was known to all to be a kind and gentle man. Spending time with family was very important to him. He also enjoyed playing cards, Pinochle and Whist being his favorites. Harold would go to the Senior Citizens Center in Wyndemere at least 2 times a week to play. He also enjoyed going to the Dairy Queen, his favorite, and he knew where they were all located within the tri-state area.
Years after Mavis’ passing in 2001, Harold became special friends with Carol Betty Simdorn. The two would go on to enjoy traveling, playing cards, and enjoying life together.
Harold is survived by his children, Rick (Kristi) Ford, Randy Ford, Renae (Terry) Duval; grandchildren, Jaclyn (Dustin) Stroehl, Bryan Ford (fiancé, Taylar Kloster), Amber Dahl (fiancé, Shayne Mattern), Jessica (Chad) Chamberlain; great-grandchildren, Blakely, Parker, Emily and Rylan; brother, Gene (Marcia) Ford; special companion, Carol Betty Simdorn, and her family; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pearl; wife, Mavis; daughter, Rachelle Marie; siblings, Richard Ford, Dennis Ford, and Carol Burnside.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Mooreton Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.