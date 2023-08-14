Harold “Grant” Unkenholz, Jr., 97, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, died peacefully at Twin Town Villa on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

Time for visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, at Valley Christian Church (VCC) in Breckenridge, with a funeral service starting at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Riverside Cemetery will follow the service. All are invited to VCC for lunch and fellowship following interment.

