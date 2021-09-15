Harold Lesner, 84, of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away at home on Sept. 14, 2021, surrounded by his loving family and under the care of Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, followed by the 10:30 a.m. Rosary and 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere. Burial will be St. John’s Cemetery near Wyndmere.
He was born May 12, 1937 to Leo and Georgian (Blazek) Lesner. He grew up on a farm south of De Lamere, North Dakota, and attended Herman No. 2 country school. Harold had the bragging rights of being the Sargent County Spelling Bee Champion in 1949. He was united in marriage to Bonnie Mulock on July 27, 1963. They made their home in Wyndmere, where together they raised their five children, Shelly, Kim, Brian, Melanie and Brett.
He was employed with Schmit Movers, Strege Concrete, and for 44 years as an equipment operator with the North Dakota Department of Transportation, out of Wyndmere, where he received North Dakota Safety Employee of the Year in 1994. Harold enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends at their lake cabin on South Turtle Lake in Minnesota. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere, the Community Club and a volunteer fireman for 36 years.
He will be forever loved and missed by his wife Bonnie of 58 years; his children, Shelly (Jamie) Orth, Wyndmere, Kim Lesner, Wyndmere, Brian (Wanda) Lesner, Geneseo, North Dakota, Melanie (Greg) Moffet, Kindred, North Dakota, and Brett (Jen) Lesner, Moorhead, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, Courtney (Kyle) Rule, Bryce (Aarika) Orth, Cassie Orth, William Moffet, Christopher Moffet, Alex Moffet, Jaden Lesner, Brevon Lesner and Brody Lesner; one great-granddaughter, Hadley Rule; two sisters, Ramona Biss, Lisbon, and Dolores “Mitzi” (Ray) Smith, Milnor; brother Albert (Rose) Lesner, Alexandria, Minnesota; and three sisters-in-law, Gloria Nord, Pat (Stan) Schmidt and Candi Schlotfeldt.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, James and Winnifred Mulcok, a sister Rose Heinert, granddaughter Peyton Moffet, and brothers-in-law, Dick Biss, Ed Heinert, Curt Mulock, Roger Mulock and Paul Siemieniewski.
