Harriet Bakken, 92

Harriet Bonita (Volden) Bakken, age 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by her loving family and under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, at Twin Town Villa on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. Pastor Ale Tulu will be officiating the service.
Harriet was born on June 2, 1930, to Tollef “Tom” and Alma (Clausen) Volden in Erksine, Minnesota. She attended two country schools in the Fosston, Minnesota area, then McIntosh School in McIntosh, Minnesota and later graduated in 1948 from Fosston High School, Fosston. Her strong work ethic and attention to detail led her to pursue various careers over her life. In 1976, she became Deputy County Recorder and Deputy County Registrar of Titles under the tutelage of Neoma Laken for Wilkin County, MN, until her retirement in 1992.
It was through her employment at Polk County Highway Department in 1950, that she met the love of her life Marvin Bakken. They were married on Jan. 6, 1951. The couple raised three children while living in Crookston, Minnesota. In 1966, they relocated to Breckenridge where they attended Breckenridge Lutheran Church. Harriet enjoyed volunteering with the Ladies Circle of Breckenridge Lutheran Church, leading Bible School and served as a Den Leader for her son’s Boy Scout Troop.
Harriet had an unwavering love for her family, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with them whenever possible. She loved spending time at their Rush Lake camper with her family and friends. She especially loved taking an annual trip to Medora, North Dakota, with her husband, family and close friends. Her creativity shone through her beautiful fancy needlework and crocheted doilies. She would often repeat what her mother told her “Every rip is a compliment," while completing these works. There were few times that Harriet didn’t have coffee and dessert for anyone stopping by to visit. In her last years, she especially loved her phone visits with her dearest friends and those she considered family and rarely missed sending a greeting card for birthdays. Her strong love and dedication to her faith and her family will be passed on for generations to come.
Harriet is survived by her children, Julie (Thomas) Eder of West Fargo, North Dakota, and Steve (Melissa) Bakken of Breckenridge; grandchildren Justin (Amanda) Eder (children Brayton Eder, Jasmine Rocha and Hayley Rocha), Jason (Amanda) Eder (children Lydia and Heath), Kristen (Wes) Mueller, (children Erin, Kaydence, and Coltyn), Ashley (Paul) Deal, Jessica (Shawn) Paschke, (children Oliver and Ryan Amelia), Tyler (Kaylee) Bakken (son, Cohen), Amy Bakken, Nicholis (Katie) Jaeb, (children Lilia, Oliver and Maverick), Jennifer Jaeb (children, Morgan, Logan, Lucy and William, Cierra (Andy Reinhart) Meisch; sister, Arlene (Kenneth) Wold; and many other nieces and nephews. She held a special place in her heart for her Godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marvin, her daughter Sherilynn Meisch and her parents, Tom and Alma Volden.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
