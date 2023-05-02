Harriet Bakken, 92

Harriet Bonita (Volden) Bakken, age 92, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away surrounded by her loving family and under the care of CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, at Twin Town Villa on Sunday, April 30, 2023. The funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Breckenridge Lutheran Church. Burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge. Pastor Ale Tulu will be officiating the service.

Harriet was born on June 2, 1930, to Tollef “Tom” and Alma (Clausen) Volden in Erksine, Minnesota. She attended two country schools in the Fosston, Minnesota area, then McIntosh School in McIntosh, Minnesota and later graduated in 1948 from Fosston High School, Fosston. Her strong work ethic and attention to detail led her to pursue various careers over her life. In 1976, she became Deputy County Recorder and Deputy County Registrar of Titles under the tutelage of Neoma Laken for Wilkin County, MN, until her retirement in 1992.

