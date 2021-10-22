Harvey N. Hinrichs, 85

On Oct. 14, 2021, just four days after his 85th birthday and less than three weeks after his wife “Betsy” passed, Harvey N. Hinrichs passed on as well in Sarasota, Florida.
Harvey was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Oct. 10, 1936, to Heye and Doris (Gunderson) Hinrichs. He grew up in the Kent, Minnesota, area where his family farmed and owned the Deep Rock Gas Station in Kent. He graduated from Breckenridge Sr. High in 1954.
In 1959 Harvey was united in marriage in Colfax, North Dakota, to Sharon Bolstad. They were blessed with one son, Dustin. They made their home in Anoka, Minnesota, where Harvey worked for Overhead Garage Door. Harvey and partners began their own business as Automatic Garage Door in 1969 and then in 1977 he and his brother Orlan partnered to own the very successful Ideal Door Garage Door Company.
Harvey married Betty Jo “Betsy” (Powell) Walters in 1988. They lived most of their married life in Sarasota, Florida. Together they enjoyed many social activities in the community including the opera.
Harvey played golf and fished into the last years of his life. He loved his annual fishing trips to Canada with his grandsons Jon and Joe. He was known for his gentle demeanor and quick wit. He will be sadly missed by their many friends in Sarasota and his friends and family in Minnesota, Wisconsin and North Dakota.
Harvey is survived by his son Dustin and Chris Hinrichs, his grandsons Jonathon and Joe Hinrichs, step-sons Rick Walters and Reed Walters, many nephews, one niece and extended family.
Harvey was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jo “Betsy” (Sept. 27, 2021), his first wife Sharon (1987), his parents Heye (1966) and Doris (2001), his brothers Orlan (2007) and Rodney “Cobb” (2004).
To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Hinrichs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.