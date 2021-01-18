Hazel Steussy, 97, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at CHI St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge. 

Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Reverend John Andrews will officiate. Burial at Knollwood Cemetery will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests all donations be made to CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.

