Heather Elizabeth Mumm, 46, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, was freed from her suffering to go be with our Lord, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. This world will truly miss her.
Time for visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. at the church on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Tooman officiating. Interment will follow fellowship at Fairview Cemetery.
She was born in Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Feb. 23, 1977, to Paul and Elizabeth Mumm of Wahpeton. She grew up on the family farm with her older brother Adam and younger sister April. There she learned how to work, how to love, how to be resilient and determined, and how to have faith in God. These traits she would go on to share and teach to so many.
She graduated as an honor student from Wahpeton High School in 1995. Not only was she an excellent student but a tireless worker. She developed lifelong friendships with those that worked with her at Pizza Hut and the airport. The motto work hard, play hard was something she practiced long before it became an overused cliché.
After high school, Heather attended NDSCS in Wahpeton before finishing her bachelor’s degree in business at Moorhead State University in Moorhead, Minnesota. While completing her education her exuberance continued to build a network of friends as she made lifelong bonds with many at State Bank of Fargo, where she worked as a teller. Upon graduation from college she began a career with Community First Bank getting accepted into their management trainee program. During that time, she married Charles Hoerer also of Wahpeton. Together they moved to Longmont, Colorado.
Upon completion of the training program, she was offered a position of commercial lender by CFB in Boulder, Colorado, where she made more lifelong friends. Life changed for Heather during this time frame as she had her first child, Carter Paul Hoerer. Though she didn’t know it at the time being a mother became the most important thing in the world to her. Not long after Carter was born, she could no longer take being so far away from her family and the farm. So, while she cherished her new friends in Colorado, the weather, the scenery, and their house in Firestone it was time to head home! “Can’t have the grandparents just be pictures on the wall” is what she used to say. In the fall of 2003, the family moved back to Fargo, North Dakota, where Heather worked at First International Bank and Trust as a commercial lender and VP.
The family became part of Beautiful Savior Church upon returning to Fargo. Where Heather continued to bond with many many people that simply became part of her life right up to this day. In 2005, amidst health problems beginning to surface she gave birth to her second child, Alison Jean Hoerer. Life became a whirlwind of kid’s events, work and hospital trips. Relying on how she grew up she rarely complained and fought to stay positive and active through it all. She was an amazing mother to not only her kids but her nieces, Desire Munezero, and pretty much any of her kids’ teammates and friends.
In 2017, she moved back to Wahpeton and became a full-time sports mom. Never missing a kid’s event regardless of how challenging her health had become. Through all her trials and tribulations her love in Christ deepened and spread to those around her. Besides her love of God, her children, and family she was very passionate about her dogs and water skiing. Her devilish grin, bold attitude and infectious laugh will be missed by all.
She is survived by her children Carter Hoerer, Alison Hoerer, and Munezero Desire; parents, Paul and Elizabeth Mumm; brother, Adam (Ann) Mumm, and their daughter, Marley; sister, April (Jeff) Eskelson, and their daughters, Zoey and Mia; and all those that loved her and called her friend.
In lieu of sending flowers the family has decided to set up a trust fund account to help her children with the costs of education. Details will be posted on social media and here as soon as Tuesday.
