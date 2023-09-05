230905-p3-Mumm-obit

Heather Elizabeth Mumm, 46, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, was freed from her suffering to go be with our Lord, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. This world will truly miss her.

Time for visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Wahpeton. Visitation will continue at 10 a.m. at the church on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Matthew Tooman officiating. Interment will follow fellowship at Fairview Cemetery.

