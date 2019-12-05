Hebe Marian Strom, 100
Hebe Marian Strom, 100, passed away at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in the presence of her family.
The Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Pastor Casey Bartlett, of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, will be officiating the service. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Hebe was born on Feb. 12, 1919, in Doran, Minnesota, to Arndt and Polly (Rippentrop) Abbas. She attended school at Doran Consolidated School.
On Dec. 26, 1936, she was united in marriage to Gordon Strom in Sisseton, South Dakota. They resided in Breckenridge throughout their entire marriage. Gordon passed away in April of 1999, and Hebe continued to live at home until April of 2012, when she became a resident of CHI St. Francis Nursing Home.
Warmth and compassion were woven into Hebe’s character; she truly welcomed any time spent with her family. Hebe enjoyed cooking and baking and when she wasn’t in the kitchen, she looked forward to evenings eating out with friends and family. She was an outgoing person and adored music and dancing. Above all, she was a “special” mother and grandmother to us all and will be greatly missed.
Hebe is survived by her children, Marlene Gast, Wahpeton; Pat A. Mitzel, Breckenridge, Minnesota; Mary Lou (Don) Roecker, Breckenridge; Richard (Nancy) Strom, Mooresville, North Carolina; Bruce Strom (special friend, Barb Coppin), Breckenridge; and Donna (Kim) Kerry, Breckenridge; 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and special friends, Alice Gowin and Marilyn Olson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Strom; son, Donald; two children in infancy, Darrel and Sandra May; parents, Arndt and Polly Abbas; stepfather, Robert Stein; brothers, Hemme, Hank, and Martin Abbas; sister, Henrietta Garrett; step-sisters, Evangeline Orthouse and Kathryn Tellock; stepbrother, Kenneth Stein; sons-in-law, Darrel Gast and William Mitzel; and daughter-in-law, Ann Strom.
A special thank you to the staff at CHI St. Francis Home for the exceptional care that was given to our mother during her time of residency there.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.