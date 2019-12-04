Hebe Marian Strom, 100, passed away at CHI St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in the presence of her family.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge. Pastor Casey Bartlett, of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Wahpeton, North Dakota, will be officiating the service. Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.

Joseph Vertin and Sons is entrusted with arrangements.

