Helen and George Thomas

Helen A. Kratcha was born on March 4, 1932, to Edward Kratcha and Louise (Kanning) Kratcha at Cayuga, North Dakota. She married George Thomas on June 12, 1953. They lived for a few years in Great Falls, Montana, then moved to Seattle, Washington.
There she started her long teaching career. She earned her Doctorate degree in education and after retiring after a long career she continued to substitute teach into her 80’s.
George N. Thomas, Jr. was born on July 19, 1928 to George Thomas Sr. and Lovie Mae (Holcomb) Thomas.
He entered the Army Air Force in 1946 earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1955.
After marrying Helen and moving to Seattle he worked at Washington State University in the financial services department.
When Helen was not teaching, they would be gone on some type of vacation or adventure. They took many trips and particularly liked to cruise both ocean and river cruises.
On weekends or whenever they could they spent the remainder of their time volunteering in the community. It could be with their church where they delivered leftover baked goods from the stores to the homeless shelters, among many other church jobs.
Also, at the hospital where Helen pushed wheelchairs and gave directions at the front desk. George would repair telephones that were damaged from the patient rooms, and he also cleaned all the phones at the hospital.
They were always busy and going somewhere. More often they would end up in North Dakota visiting family.
George passed away June 7, 2020, at Parkside Lutheran Home, Lisbon, North Dakota. Helen passed away March 16, 2022 at Four Season’s Healthcare, Forman, North Dakota.
Helen and George are survived by Helen’s brother Carrol Kratcha and his wife Barbara, their nephews Wayne Kratcha and his wife Pam and great nephew Alex, and Darwin Kratcha and his wife Patty and great niece Emma and great nephew Gavin.
They are preceded in death by their parents, Helen’s brother Warner Kratcha and George’s siblings.
A graveside service with military honors will held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the Cayuga Cemetery, Cayuga, North Dakota.
