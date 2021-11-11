Helen Falk, 93

Helen M. (Margerum) Falk, 93, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, died Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at St. Francis Health in Breckenridge.

Memorial gathering will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. 

Helen was born Jan. 6, 1928, in Bathgate, North Dakota, to John and Florence (Godfrey) Margerum.

On Sept. 29, 1945, she married Edwin Falk in Hallock, Minnesota. Edwin passed away July 21, 2017. Helen worked at the hospital in Karlstad, Minnesota, for 15 years and also as a hairdresser for 10 years. Helen was a member of the First Baptist Church in Breckenridge and Gideons International. She loved to garden and craft.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Edwin, and two sons, David and Randy.

Helen is survived by her brother, Paul (Claire) Margerum of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; her children, Ruth (Michael) Viehe of Paris, Texas, Richard (Sarah) Falk of Wheatland, Wyoming, Scott (Debra) Falk of Fargo, and James (Karen) Falk of Christine, North Dakota, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com

