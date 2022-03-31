Helen Slotten, 86, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Pioneer Cottages in Breckenridge.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022, at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. Visitation will continue at the funeral home from 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, followed by her memorial service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens. A live stream of her services will be available on her obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
Helen Mae Erickson was born Dec. 30, 1935, to Arnold and Marjorie (Vollmer) Erickson in Zemple, Minnesota. She grew up in Deer River, Minnesota, where she later graduated from high school. After high school, Helen attended Mounds Midway School in Nursing in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she graduated with honors.
On July 27, 1957, Helen was united in marriage to Roger Slotten in St. Paul. The couple made their home on the family farm just outside of Wahpeton. Helen worked as a registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge for many years. She then decided to stay home so she could raise her children, but she taught ceramics classes out of her home throughout that time. Roger passed away in October 2001, and Helen moved off the farm into Wahpeton, and eventually Pioneer Cottages in Breckenridge where she resided for eight years.
Helen loved the Lord and studying her Bible, and she really valued her church friends and family. She also enjoyed painting and shopping, and especially looked forward to her Thursday shopping trips to the West Acres Mall in Fargo.
Helen is survived by her son, Brent (Lorraine) Slotten, Wahpeton; her daughter, Sue Van Dermyden, Sacramento, California; her granddaughters, Courtney and Tori Van Dermyden; her siblings, Blaine (Barbara) Erickson, Grand Rapids, Minnesota, Roger (Sue) Erickson, San Jose, California, Karen Oetken, Spring Valley, California, and Joann (Myron) Weld, Prosser, Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Slotten; her parents, Arnold and Marjorie Erickson; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Erickson, Joan Erickson, Lorraine Jacobson, Ruth Slotten; and brothers-in-law, Wallace Slotten and Lloyd Jacobson.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.
