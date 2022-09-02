Henrietta “Henny” Matthys, 85
Henrietta “Henny” Matthys, 85 of Wahpeton, North Dakota, formerly of Wyndmere, North Dakota, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton at 12 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Fr. Dale Lagodinski officiated the service. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Wyndmere. A livestream of the service will be available on the funeral home website.
Henrietta “Henny” (Shorma) Matthys was born Oct. 9, 1936, in rural Liberty Grove Township in Richland County, North Dakota to Theodore “Ted” and Sophie (Lewando) Shorma. She graduated from Wyndmere High School, in Wyndmere, North Dakota.
She married Richard Matthys on April 4, 1959, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wyndmere. The couple lived in Wahpeton, and Bloomington, Minnesota, before returning to the family farm in Tyler, North Dakota, in 1969. During this time, she worked at the Elks Club in Wahpeton, NDSCS dining services and enjoyed working on their family farm. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton. Henny spent many hours crocheting doilies and hot pads for many to enjoy. She enjoyed volunteering with her sister Barb at St. Francis Nursing Home.
Henny is survived by her children, Robert (Trudy) Matthys, Farmington, Minnesota, James (Julie) Matthys, Williston, North Dakota, and Joel (Sharon) Matthys, Martinette, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Samantha, Ryan, Elizabeth, Tyler, and Mariah; three great-grandchildren, Evelyn, Ari, and Ensley; siblings, Pat (Emil) Resler, Mary (Earl) Strande, Ed (Pat) Shorma, and Andy (Sharon) Shorma; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; son, Ronald; grandson, Scott; parents, Theodore and Sophie; sister, Barb; baby brother, Joseph; half-brother, Tony Shorma; and half-sister, Leona Shorma.
A huge thank you to the staff at the Leach Home for all the extra love and hugs; all the nurses and doctors at Sanford and Essentia for their care; all her resident brothers and sisters at the Leach Home; the special musicians who provided entertainment; and most of all a huge thank you to Lori and Paul Sorum for all they did for Henny.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home, Wahpeton.
