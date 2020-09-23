Henrietta M. Maack, 87, of Breckenridge, Minnesota, passed away at Twin Town Villa in Breckenridge on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.
Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Foxhome Lutheran Church, Foxhome, Minnesota, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. The burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.
Henrietta (Etta) was born on Oct. 31, 1932, in Menahga, Minnesota. She was the seventh child of William and Louise (Steffen) Hasbargen. The family later moved to Wilkin County where she attended the Everdell Country School followed by Campbell High School, where she graduated.
In 1953, she married Glen Walter Maack at the Foxhome Lutheran Church. They lived on the military base in Fort Lenardwood, Missouri, and Fort Sheridan, Illinois, where she worked typing transfers and discharges. Glen was discharged from the service in 1955, and they returned to Wilkin County where they grew their farm and their family. Glen passed away in 2005 and Etta remained on the family farm until 2012. She then moved into Twin Town Villa where she received amazing care and made many new friends.
Etta spent her life in service to the Lord, her family and her friends. She was a member of the Foxhome Lutheran Church and was very active in the Women’s Evangelical Church in America (WELCA) and the church ladies’ bible study group. Her calendar was filled with dates set aside for quilting and preparing missionary kits with her church friends and attending all her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Her most cherished moments were those spent with her loved ones at the lake home she built with Glen on Pickerel Lake, where she hosted many family 4th of July celebrations.
Her beautiful smile and big generous heart were infectious to all who were blessed to receive them and the staff at Twin Town Villa often commented on how their days were brighter because she was there. Etta was a gift to us all and will be missed beyond measure.
She is survived by her daughter Jeanne (Tony) Miranowski of Breckenridge; their children; Shawn (Chris) Roberts, of Breckenridge; Tara (Nathan) Roberts, of Fargo, North Dakota; Tracy (Trevor) Klein of Carrollton, Texas; Tami (Eric) Blezien of Altoona Wisconsin; daughter Peggy (Bruce) Barker of Wheaton, Minnesota; their children: Brandon (Selena) Barker, of Warroad, Minnesota; Bennett (Amanda) Barker, of Monticello, Minnesota; son Greg (Jodi) Maack of Fergus Falls, Minnesota; their children; Desirae, Marcus, Isaac; son Joel Maack of Breckenridge; his children John, Anya, Tiana; and 13 great grandchildren.
Henrietta is preceded in death by her husband, Glen; daughter, Tami Kay Maack; parents William and Louise Hasbargen; brothers, Clarence, Lewis, Warren, James, William and Jacob; sisters, Arlene Kimball and Doris Hasbargen; and granddaughter Tonya Miranowski.
