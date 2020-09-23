Henrietta M. Maack, 87, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at Twin Town Villa, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Monday, Sept. 22, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 12-2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Foxhome Lutheran Church, Foxhome, Minnesota, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. The burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Breckenridge.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home in Breckenridge.

To plant a tree in memory of Henrietta Maack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries