Henry J. Biewer 93 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Bethany on University, Fargo. Visitation will be Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. all at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.
Henry Jacob Biewer was born on February 10, 1930, at Lidgerwood to Jacob and Lucy (Botz) Biewer. He lived on a farm 5 miles south of Lidgerwood. Henry’s father passed away in 1935 and in 1946, Henry and his mother moved into Lidgerwood. In October 1948 Henry enlisted in the Army and served one year until October 1949. In June 1950 he married Marie Harles and lived in Lidgerwood. Henry was employed at Auto Electric which was operated by Pete and Matt Retterath.
In October 1950 Henry was recalled to serve in the Korean War, returning the following October. He returned to work at Auto Electric, later working for R & R Implement in Lidgerwood.
Henry started farming in 1955. He was a Director at St. Boniface Church and a member of the American Legion for 72 years. He was elected to the Board of Directors of the Farmer’s Co-Op Elevator in 1972 and served as Board Chairman thru 2008.
Henry was very knowledgeable on mechanics and wasn’t afraid to tackle any project. He had a part time radiator repair shop, did some welding, and rebuilt some engines. He also helped other people with their breakdowns and mechanical problems.
He lost the love of his life, Marie, in May of 1994. He remained on the farm until January 2021, when a stroke forced him to leave the farm and become a resident at Bethany Homes in Fargo where he remained until his death.
He leaves behind his children, Richard (friend, Pat). West Fargo, Jerome (Vicki), Watertown, South Dakota, and Jane (Ruben), Lidgerwood, 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.Henry was preceded in death by his wife Marie, a daughter Peggy, his parents Jacob and Lucy; 3 brothers, Anton, Mike and Ted and three infant brothers; 2 sisters, Rose and Elizabeth.
