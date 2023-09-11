230912-news-monitor-p3-biewer-obit

Henry J. Biewer 93 of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at Bethany on University, Fargo. Visitation will be Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. all at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Lidgerwood. Burial with military honors will be at Calvary Cemetery, Lidgerwood.

Henry Jacob Biewer was born on February 10, 1930, at Lidgerwood to Jacob and Lucy (Botz) Biewer. He lived on a farm 5 miles south of Lidgerwood. Henry’s father passed away in 1935 and in 1946, Henry and his mother moved into Lidgerwood. In October 1948 Henry enlisted in the Army and served one year until October 1949. In June 1950 he married Marie Harles and lived in Lidgerwood. Henry was employed at Auto Electric which was operated by Pete and Matt Retterath.

