Henry Joseph Huelsman, 86
Henry Joseph Huelsman, 86, of Foxhome, Minnesota, passed away at his residence on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating.
Henry was born in Foxhome, Minnesota, on April 27, 1933, to Raymond and Winnie (Cudd) Huelsman. After completing his formal education in Foxhome, Henry worked for several farmers in the area. In 1952, he began his career on the railroad working for the Northern Pacific Railroad and later, worked for the Great Northern Railroad until he retired in 1995.
On Jan. 21, 1967, Henry was united in marriage to Emma Gordon at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Foxhome. They made their home in Foxhome where they have since resided. Henry was active in his community holding a seat with the Red River Riding Association and volunteering for the Foxhome Fire Department.
Henry was a genuine, humble and driven man who loved the Lord. Anything that was broken could easily be fixed and Henry would often break down the process for others and teach them how the repair was done. Patience and attention to detail were evident in Henry’s passion for woodworking where he completed several immaculate projects. Henry was known for his quick wit and humorous stories. He was also an avid outdoorsman and eagerly looked forward to time spent fishing. Some of his favorite trips were to Kevin’s cabin on Wall Lake, going to Paul’s farm in Walcott, and an Alaska trip that highlighted his year in 1994. Above all, Henry cherished the time spent with his family and friends.
Henry will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 52 years, Emma Huelsman of Foxhome; children, Paul (Jeri Wimpfheimer) Huelsman of Walcott, North Dakota, and Kevin Huelsman of Foxhome, Minnesota; siblings, Arlo (Peggy) Huelsman of Foxhome, MaryAnn Althoff of Breckenridge, Minnesota, Raymond (Barb) Huelsman of Sellersburg, Indiana; sister-in-law, Betty Huelsman of Turtle Lake, North Dakota; and brother-in-law, Roscoe Corell of Omaha, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Winnie Huelsman; brothers, Lone Huelsman and Allen Huelsman; and sisters, Elaine Huelsman, Charlotte Corell, and Louise Harstad.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge, or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.
