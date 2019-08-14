Henry Joseph Huelsman, 86

Henry Joseph Huelsman, 86, of Foxhome, Minnesota, passed away at his residence on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Aug.16, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, followed by a 7 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Breckenridge. Interment will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Father Leo Moenkedick will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CHI-Health at Home and Hospice, Breckenridge, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

