Herbert Howard Meyer, 71

Herbert Howard Meyer, 71, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, North Dakota, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Due to health concerns currently impacting the country, the family is planning a funeral service at a later date to honor Herbert.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge, Minnesota.

