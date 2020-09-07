Holly Ann Hansen, 48, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 4 p.m., at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home with interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Wahpeton. 

