Hope Lou Jansen, infant

Hope Lou Jansen of Wahpeton, North Dakota, was born on Oct. 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., it was then that she peacefully met the eyes of Jesus. She came into this world very loved and she touched the hearts of everyone surrounding her.

There will be a private graveside service held for the family to honor Hope’s life.

She will be forever loved and missed by her parents, Josh and Linsey Jansen; sister, Riley Jansen; maternal grandparents, Rick (Lisa) Jobin of Rosemount, Minnesota; and paternal grandparents, Joe (Sue) Jansen of Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Arrangements are entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home, Breckenridge.

