Howard L. Bellmore, 96

Howard L. Bellmore, 96, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in his home.

A Celebration of Life for Howard and his son Mike, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, will be held in May. Service day and time will be posted once they are available.

