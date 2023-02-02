Howard L. Bellmore, 96, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in his home.
A Celebration of Life for Howard and his son Mike, who passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, will be held in May. Service day and time will be posted once they are available.
Howard LeRoy Bellmore was born Sept. 22, 1926, the son of William and Kathryn (Neppl) Bellmore in Kent, Minnesota. He was raised there and attended school until the eighth grade. Later, in life he went back and received his GED. Howard then entered the U.S. Army serving during WWII, where he was a member of the 87th Infantry Division that fought at the Battle of the Bulge and other battles in Europe. For his service he was awarded the Bronze Star. Upon his discharge he returned to Breckenridge, Minnesota, where he went to work for Great Northern Railway (now Burlington-Northern-Santa Fe).
On Jan. 27, 1948, he was united in marriage to Irene L. Ehlert in Wahpeton, North Dakota. They made their home in Breckenridge and later Dilworth, Minnesota, in 1973, where Howard continued his career with the railroad, a job he loved, as a Locomotive Engineer. For years he would walk the four miles to work to the railyard in Dilworth. In 1994, Howard and Irene moved to Florida and returned to Fargo in 2009. Irene passed away on April 11, 2015, and he has continued to make his home in Fargo.
Howard enjoyed walking and golfing, which he did every day when living in Florida.
Howard is survived by his children, Steven, David, and Cathy; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers: Leon Bellmore, Marvin (Joanne) Bellmore, Allen (Mary) Bellmore, Gary (Faith) Bellmore and Ron (Mert) Bellmore; sister, Diane (Wayne) Newhouse; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Irene; son, Michael; twin sons, Bruce and Brian; brothers, Ben, Lyle and Joe; and sisters, Jeanette, Marlys, Blanche and Joanne.
